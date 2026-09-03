A Haitian immigrant feared deportation. His family says that fear led to suicide

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

A 20-year-old Haitian immigrant walked into traffic on a busy highway Monday and was hit by a tractor-trailer in what his family believes was a suicide.

Pierre Damas Bel feared being deported back to Haiti after the Trump administration revoked Temporary Protected Status for some 350,00 Haitians living in the U.S. He had been outfitted with an ankle monitor after being summoned to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in July.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the nonprofit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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