Trump's war on birthright citizenship evokes the Dominican Republic's cruelty

Opinion: President Trump's bid to intimidate the Supreme Court on birthright citizenship risks reminding the justices — and the world — of the Dominican Republic's own thuggish repeal 13 years ago.

Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Supreme Court hearing. But WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says his crusade to end birthright citizenship has echoes of the DR, which not only cancelled birthright citizenship but made it retroactive in 2013 - a cruel and chaotic move seen as driven by racism, since it affected mostly Black Dominicans of Haitian descent.

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