As in Jamaica, elites in Haiti must break ties with gangs

Opinion: To observe this month’s Haitian Flag Day, the members of Haiti's political and business elite who've sponsored violent gangs should reflect on the damage they've done - and hope it’s not irreparable.

The fallout from a deadly spasm of armed violence in Jamaica in 2010 began a process of severing ties between that country’s gangs and its political and business elites. WLRN’s Americas Editor Tim Padgett says it’s a break that Haiti in 2026 desperately needs to emulate.

You can watch the video for this and other Americas Decoded commentaries on WLRN’s YouTube channel on WLRN.org/Decoded.

Subscribe to Tim’s Substack to receive his weekly digital commentaries and new episodes of Americas Decoded, at WLRN.org/AD.

Sign up for his Americas Report newsletter on WLRN.org/newsletters.

WLRN is South Florida’s NPR member station.