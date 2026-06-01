Cuba: As in Venezuela, Trump likely seeks deportations - not democracy

Opinion: Prediction markets are betting President Trump will order military action in Cuba, but not regime change. They know his priority is to make countries more ripe for deportation – than democracy.

Trump appears likely to order a U.S. military strike on Cuba but, as has happened in Venezuela, regime change and democracy doesn’t appear to be the focus. On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says he is likely to seek economic improvements to show as evidence that, like in Venezuela, the country would be ready to accept deportees from the U.S. - and keep his MAGA base happy.

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