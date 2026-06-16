© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Americas Decoded

The World Cup and the dead Haitian teen that soccer couldn’t save

Published June 16, 2026 at 10:34 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Opinion: The World Cup should dedicate Haiti's games to a Port-au-Prince boy who embraced soccer — the game, not the greed — as sanctuary from the gangs that killed him last month.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says that modern soccer’s soul has collapsed, but Haiti’s appearance in the World Cup is a reminder that beneath the rubble of the sport there is a survivor – a game that still has human meaning.

You can watch the video for this and other Americas Decoded commentaries on WLRN’s YouTube channel on WLRN.org/Decoded.

Subscribe to Tim’s Substack to receive his weekly digital commentaries and new episodes of Americas Decoded, at WLRN.org/AD.

Sign up for his Americas Report newsletter on WLRN.org/newsletters.

WLRN is South Florida’s NPR member station.

Americas Decoded