The World Cup and the dead Haitian teen that soccer couldn’t save

Opinion: The World Cup should dedicate Haiti's games to a Port-au-Prince boy who embraced soccer — the game, not the greed — as sanctuary from the gangs that killed him last month.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says that modern soccer’s soul has collapsed, but Haiti’s appearance in the World Cup is a reminder that beneath the rubble of the sport there is a survivor – a game that still has human meaning.

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