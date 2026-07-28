Trump's anti-immigrant crusade is morphing America into Mexico

Opinion: A Mexican tourist ran away from ICE and to his death in Florida this month. Did he fear that U.S. immigration enforcement has become as predatory as law enforcement back in Mexico?

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says the Trump administration has decided the best way to keep out undocumented migrants is to make public security in our country look more like public security in their countries.

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