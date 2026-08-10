Machado’s Odyssey: Why Trump blocks Venezuelan hero’s return home

Opinion: In this season of Odyssey-mania, it's hard to ignore the frustrated Homeric wanderings of Venezuelan democracy leader María Corina Machado — and the pseudo-god who's decreeing them.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says says there are two Homeric reasons for Machado to be sidelined in recent transition talks in Venezeula and for the Trump administration to block her homecoming in Venezuela: the petulance of ‘false MAGA god’ Trump and her own Odyssean hubris.

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