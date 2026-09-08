Trump's real crime isn't taking Venezuela's oil — it's blocking their elections

Opinion: The rotting effects of Venezuela's half century of oil corruption made its industry easy prey for President Trump. But the real outrage is blocking the re-democratization that could fix that very flaw.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says that decades of corruption and mismanagement had made Venezuela’s nationalized oil industry ripe for the takeover President Trump just orchestrated. So the real outrage is that Trump intends to use the deal not just to hasten the flow of petroleum to the U.S. – but to stall the return of democracy to Venezuela.

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