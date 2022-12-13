© 2022 WLRN
Sundial: Leonard Pitts Jr. asked 'Why is America like this?' He tells us what he's learned

Published December 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
Leonard Pitts Jr. is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the author of Before I Forget and Forward From This Moment, among other books.

Leonard Pitts Jr. built a reputation by essentially asking one question over the last 30 years as a syndicated columnist: “Why is America like this?”

Twice a week at the Miami Herald, he forced us to pay attention with thoughtful writing on some of the most delicate and complex subjects.

He challenged us to talk fearlessly about race — even when it meant he was enduring death threats. He showed us the courage it takes to talk about class and poverty. He once asked in a column, “Mr. President: Just who the hell do you think you are?

This week’s column will be his last. But on the Dec. 13 episode of Sundial on WLRN, Pitts tells host Carlos Frías that the voice that won him a Pullitzer Prize for commentary isn’t going silent.

He’s graduating from what he calls the second-best job in the world — columnist — to the best job: full-time author.

We’ll talk about the three historic killings that shaped his youth, and his world view. We’ll ask this former music critic who should go on the Mount Rushmore of R&B music. And how he nearly ended up writing comics for Marvel.

On Sundial's previous episode, we told the story of Miami's famous ventanitas and the man who invented them, the late Versailles founder Felipe Valls Sr.

