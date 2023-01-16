Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History

Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people.

She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974.

She marched with Martin Luther King Jr. when she was a student at Spelman College in Atlanta. Now she was a school librarian at the Miami Gardens middle school and she thought it was important to teach Miami’s Black history.

So she called the Dade County Public library and asked for every book they had available on the subject. The clerk told her they didn’t have any. They had 10,000 books on their shelves. And not a single one was written by Black people about Miami’s Black history.

Dorothy changed all that.

She went on to found the Black Archives. A non-profit that collects and organizes the African-American experience in Miami-Dade County. It’s a cathedral for Black history — photos, books, documents. And it’s become a national resource for scholars and regular folks in the community looking to learn about Miami’s Black history.

On the Jan. 16 episode of Sundial, we’re joined by Fields. She’s led the restoration of The Historic Lyric Theater , where the Black Archives are housed — just blocks from where she grew up.

