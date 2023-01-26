© 2023 WLRN
Sundial: The Cuban government saw his music as a threat - Paquito D’Rivera on his illustrious career

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST
Award-winning musician, Paquito D’Rivera donated his archives to the University of Miami’s Cuban Heritage Collection.

Paquito D’Rivera was just 10 years old when he wowed the audience at Cuba’s National Theater Orchestra with his saxophone.

Over his lifetime, the sax became his muse. He’d win his first Grammy award while still living in Cuba. He played the music the government called the music of the enemy. It was too imperialist, they said––too American.

D’Rivera fled Cuba and he defected while on tour. He’d win 13 more Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. And went on to become one of the world’s great musical talents. And not just for one musical form. He won Grammys for Jazz… and for reimagining classical music.

He jazzed up Mozart at the Kennedy Center. He played solos with the London Philharmonic. And he practice, practice, practiced his way to Carnegie Hall — where he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Latin music.

He’s recorded more than 30 albums and written several books on music. Even a memoir squeezed in there with a title that might make you laugh or blush: My Sax Life.

He recently donated his archives to the Cuban Heritage Collection at the University of Miami.

Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. She previously produced Morning Edition newscasts at WLRN and anchored the midday news. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
