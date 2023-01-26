Sundial: The Cuban government saw his music as a threat - Paquito D’Rivera on his illustrious career

Paquito D’Rivera was just 10 years old when he wowed the audience at Cuba’s National Theater Orchestra with his saxophone.

Over his lifetime, the sax became his muse. He’d win his first Grammy award while still living in Cuba. He played the music the government called the music of the enemy. It was too imperialist, they said––too American.

D’Rivera fled Cuba and he defected while on tour. He’d win 13 more Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. And went on to become one of the world’s great musical talents. And not just for one musical form. He won Grammys for Jazz… and for reimagining classical music.

He jazzed up Mozart at the Kennedy Center. He played solos with the London Philharmonic. And he practice, practice, practiced his way to Carnegie Hall — where he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Latin music.

He’s recorded more than 30 albums and written several books on music. Even a memoir squeezed in there with a title that might make you laugh or blush: My Sax Life.

He recently donated his archives to the Cuban Heritage Collection at the University of Miami.

