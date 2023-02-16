© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

Sundial: Humans of the Kitchen tells the hidden stories of restaurant workers

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
BetoOrtiz_HOTK.jpg
Courtesy of Carlos Ortiz
Carlos "Beto" Ortiz created the platform Humans of the Kitchen to tell the stories of the workers who are often overlooked in the hospitality industry.

Carlos “Beto” Ortiz, met the most interesting people in kitchens.

He met people from all walks of life there — hidden in the back of the restaurant.

An engineer from Venezuela working as a cook. Someone just out of rehab chopping vegetables. A Syrian dishwasher lacking English but speaking the language of Kitchenese — they all know their way around a kitchen.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

Their stories moved him.

The only stories Beto saw told were about chefs and owners and what was happening in the dining room. Beto wanted to tell the stories of the people making the food.

He grabbed his camera and started the Instagram account Humans of the Kitchen. He documents the lives of the people that diners rarely see — the people making the food they love so much.

The photographs stand out in stark black and white. The captions are bright with stories — all told in first person. Beto gives them the platform and his subjects speak for themselves.

Humans of the Kitchen has grown to more 30,000 followers. For a while, his focus was South Florida. Now it's not only on social media it's also a website and he takes story and photo submissions from cooks from all over the world.

On the Feb. 16 episode of Sundial, we get to know the person behind the camera, who photographs the people behind the food.

On Sundial's previous episode, we spoke with activist and Parkland survivor Aalayah Eastmond on the five-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since speaking at March for our Lives in 2018, Eastmond's activism has centered on how gun violence affects Black and brown communities.

