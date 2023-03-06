Sundial: From 'Miami Vice' to Marvel, this 84-year-old South Florida actor is at his peak

Ruben Rabasa has been acting for more than 50 years. Then he got famous overnight for playing one character.

He was in a sketch called “Focus Group” from the show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. A marketing guy is going around the room asking people what they’d want to see in a new car. Rabasa’s character has ideas. Mainly, he wants a steering wheel that doesn’t fly off.

He thought the script was “crazy” when he first read it. But it still made him a meme.

Since then, his stock’s taken off. A Miami playwright wrote a one-man show for him and he starred alongside Andy Garcia in the remake of Father of the Bride .

He had a cameo in the latest Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he cuts down Paul Rudd.

Now Rabasa has half a dozen movies in development or waiting to launch. After more than 70 film and TV credits — at age 84, Rabasa has arrived.

On the March 7 episode of Sundial, Rabasa tells us about his decades-long career, his rule of threes and why he thinks his recent success is “better late than never.”

