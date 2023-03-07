© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Sundial: WLRN reporters discuss their investigation into the Guardianship Program of Dade's sale of ‘incapacitated’ people's homes to a Miami realtor

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published March 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
5680 E 1 Ave Hialeah.jpeg
Joshua Ceballos
/
WLRN
Express Homes bought the Hialeah home of then-85-year-old Lilia Bohne, on 5680 E. 1st Avenue, in May 2011 for $75,000. In 2014, it sold the house for $273,000.

Lilia Bohne was 85 when the state decided she couldn’t take care of herself anymore.

She needed to be in a nursing home. She had no family. She was living alone.

But … she did have a home.

That’s where a guardianship program is supposed to step in. A non-profit fully funded by the government is supposed to take over the care of a person like Bohne. In some cases, they sell the home to help pay for the person’s care.

The guardianship program sold Bohne’s Hialeah house. And the company that bought her home, Express Homes, then re-sold it for more than four times the price. Bohne, who died two years later, did not receive proceeds from the resale of her property by Express Homes.

WLRN reporters Joshua Ceballos and Danny Rivero spent months looking into the Guardianship Program of Dade County for a special investigation report. And cases like Lilia’s.

On the March 7 episode of Sundial, Ceballos and Rivero joined us to talk about their findings.

We also heard about the battle over Miami Beach's iconic Art Deco buildings. WLRN reporter Verónica Zaragovia looked into the developers coming into the area to build condo towers and will pay up for pricey Art Deco building repairs — so they can make their own development nearby. Local preservationists fear this will destroy what makes Miami Beach special.

On Sundial's previous episode, we heard from Ruben Rabasa, who has been acting for over 50 years, but he finally feels like he's arrived — in his 80s. He tells us about his early life as an actor after migrating to the United States from Cuba and all the jobs he's had as a character actor from Miami Vice to Marvel.

Sundial NewsLocal NewsMiamiguardianshipreal estateproperty valuesArt Deco MuseumMiami Beach
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. She previously produced Morning Edition newscasts at WLRN and anchored the midday news. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
