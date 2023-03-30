© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Sundial: Are we living in a simulation? This filmmaker explores that mind-bending question

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published March 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
GlitchInTheMatrixFilm.jpeg
Courtesy of MAGNOLIA PICTURES
/
A Glitch in the Matrix in a documentary film directed by Rodney Ascher. The film explores Simulation Theory.

You’re gonna want your virtual reality goggles for this hour of radio because filmmaker Rodney Ascher is taking us into the matrix.

No, not the movie with Keanu Reeves. Ascher has made a movie about the real matrix, so to speak.

Ascher’s documentary, A Glitch in the Matrix, explores the question: “Are we living in a simulation?”

Laugh if you want. But don’t look away. Ascher interviews people in his film who fear – or hope – that the world they’re living in is not exactly real.

He doesn’t just talk to conspiracy theorists. There’s an Oxford professor, a Harvard engineer, and a pastor.

The film looks at the lives of people who truly believe they might be living in a simulated world — and the dark side of buying into it.

Ascher’s documentaries like to push the audience. His critically acclaimed film Room 237, interviewed people who look for hidden messages in Stanley Kubrick’s movie The Shining.

He looks critically at the unexplained — and at the people who hold on to these beliefs. Not without a splash of humor.

On the March 30 episode of Sundial, he joined to talk about the film and offers us … the blue or red pill.

His film is playing on Saturday at the Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami on Saturday, April 1.

On Sundial's previous episode, artists John William Bailly and Edouard Duval-Carrié talked about their individual artwork that explores history, culture and mythology. Their work is displayed at the Center for Visual Communication in Wynwood.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
