Sundial: Are we living in a simulation? This filmmaker explores that mind-bending question

You’re gonna want your virtual reality goggles for this hour of radio because filmmaker Rodney Ascher is taking us into the matrix.

No, not the movie with Keanu Reeves. Ascher has made a movie about the real matrix, so to speak.

Ascher’s documentary, A Glitch in the Matrix, explores the question: “Are we living in a simulation?”

Laugh if you want. But don’t look away. Ascher interviews people in his film who fear – or hope – that the world they’re living in is not exactly real.

He doesn’t just talk to conspiracy theorists. There’s an Oxford professor, a Harvard engineer, and a pastor.

The film looks at the lives of people who truly believe they might be living in a simulated world — and the dark side of buying into it.

Ascher’s documentaries like to push the audience. His critically acclaimed film Room 237, interviewed people who look for hidden messages in Stanley Kubrick’s movie The Shining.

He looks critically at the unexplained — and at the people who hold on to these beliefs. Not without a splash of humor.

On the March 30 episode of Sundial, he joined to talk about the film and offers us … the blue or red pill.

His film is playing on Saturday at the Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami on Saturday, April 1.

