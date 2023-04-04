© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

Sundial: From Debbie Deb to 2 Live Crew — how culture and music mix in our 'Florida Rooms'

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
OMiami_AlexandraV.jpeg
Courtesy of O, Miami
/
Alexandra Vazquez is the author of "The Florida Room" and a professor of performance studies at New York University. She is in South Florida to open O, Miami’s month-long poetry festival.

Come have a seat in our 'Florida Room'. Get comfortable.

Drop into our rattan couch with the floral cushions. Check out the fruit trees through the window. Cuidado, mom just mopped the terracotta floor.

Let’s put some music on. What’re we listening to?

Writer Alexandra T. Vazquez has some ideas.

She uses el florida as the central metaphor in her book The Florida Room. It’s a place that’s in-between spaces. Here we can talk about how culture and music mix in Florida, and specifically, Miami.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

In her book, she traces South Florida’s music history and its influences — and they all hang out together in the Florida room. From soul and R&B to Miami freestyle and pirate radio.

There’s Luther Campbell here. And DJ Laz. There’s KC and the Sunshine Band. And Stevie B.

Her book connects music and traditions that might seem disparate. Like the things you might find in a Florida room.

She’s a professor of performance studies at New York University and recently came home to Miami to kick off this year’s O, Miami poetry festival.

On the April 4 episode of Sundial, Vazquez joined us to talk about music, culture and her own Florida room.

O,Miami_opening 2023.jpeg
Courtesy of O, Miami
/
O, Miami's opening night with poetry festival founder P. Scott Cunningham, left, ad writers Hanif Abdurraqib, center, and Alexandra Vazquez, right.

On Sundial’s previous episode, Frost Science's Cary Woodruff told us how he's building the museum's paleontology program. As their inaugural curator, he is traveling around the world to research and dig for fossils that will make up the Frost's own dinosaur exhibit.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.

Tags
Sundial Local NewsNewsO MiamiNational Poetry Monthpoetrymusic
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena