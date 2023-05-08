© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

Grammy winner and film authority Nat Chediak on fighting for his life in arts

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published May 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
NatChediak.jpeg
Jeffery A. Salter
/
Miami Herald File
Miami Film Festival co-founder Nat Chediak sits in the Gusman Cultural Center (now the Olympia Theater) in downtown Miami in January 1997.

Nat Chediak grew up being told his love of film and music wouldn’t amount to much.

A musician? A filmmaker? "These were not serious jobs," is what his father, who was a product of the Great Depression, told him.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

Chediak's dad was a copyright attorney in Cuba. He’s the one who had the foresight to register Bacardi’s labels in the U.S. His uncles were doctors who had procedures named after them. People used to stop his dad on the street to ask if he was related to the famous doctors.

But Nat Chediak loved movies. He wanted others to see them. He opened several art-house theaters in South Florida. They focused on showing foreign and non-commercial films — "artsy" movies. And he founded the Miami Film Festival, one of the best-attended film festivals in the country.

He didn’t get into music until he was 50. Then he helped produce three Latin Jazz albums that won Grammys and Latin Grammys.

His dad came around. He eventually became a regular at the Film Festival — and in Miami he kept getting stopped and asked about his last name. This time not about the doctors, but about his son.

On the May 8 episode of Sundial, Chediak joined us to talk to us about fighting for this life in the arts.

On Sundial’s previous episode, Houston Cypress talked about how plant medicine and translation from Miccosukee to English made him a poet. His work combines art and environmentalism with the Love the Everglades Movement.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.

Tags
Sundial Local NewsMiami Film FestivalNews
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo