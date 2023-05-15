© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

Novelist reveals horrors of the justice system through dystopian fiction

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published May 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Adjei-Brenyah_Author Photo_2022.jpg
Alex M. Philip
/
Author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah in his new novel, "Chain-Gang All-Star," he imagines a not-too-distant future where people convicted of violent crimes can fight to the death for their freedom – on pay-per-view TV.

There’s a song that the author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah wrote that tells you – you are in for something different.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

The song’s called Nabakov. It’s on his website. There you’ll find other ways he expresses himself. Like his photography — including a collection from a pilgrimage to Ghana, where his late father was born.

And of course, you’ll find information about his books.

Dream+Big_NanaKAB.jpeg
Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
/
Photos from Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah's 2020 trip to Ghana, where his late father was born.

Adjei-Brenyah is the author Chain-Gang All-Stars. It’s a novel set in a dystopian future that feels dangerously close. In his book, people who’ve been condemned to life sentences can choose to fight death-matches for their freedom. Meanwhile, America pays to watch it on TV.

It’s a commentary on the evils of our prison system. But it’s also an inverted image of what he thinks our world can be. A criminal justice system that isn’t an oxymoron.

“There is a world where love is the rule,” he writes. “That world has no room for caged humans.”

He didn’t always think this way. It took a journey to think of himself as an abolitionist.

On the May 15 episode of Sundial, Adjei-Brenyah joined us to talk about his book and what it took to get there.

On Sundial's previous episode, Julia Longoria, the host and managing editor of the podcast “More Perfect” from WNYC. The series is about “how the Supreme Court got so supreme.” She got her start in radio at her hometown public radio station — WLRN.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.

Tags
Sundial News
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo