Novelist reveals horrors of the justice system through dystopian fiction

There’s a song that the author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah wrote that tells you – you are in for something different.

The song’s called Nabakov. It’s on his website. There you’ll find other ways he expresses himself. Like his photography — including a collection from a pilgrimage to Ghana, where his late father was born.

And of course, you’ll find information about his books.

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah / Photos from Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah's 2020 trip to Ghana, where his late father was born.

Adjei-Brenyah is the author Chain-Gang All-Stars. It’s a novel set in a dystopian future that feels dangerously close. In his book, people who’ve been condemned to life sentences can choose to fight death-matches for their freedom. Meanwhile, America pays to watch it on TV.

It’s a commentary on the evils of our prison system. But it’s also an inverted image of what he thinks our world can be. A criminal justice system that isn’t an oxymoron.

“There is a world where love is the rule,” he writes. “That world has no room for caged humans.”

He didn’t always think this way. It took a journey to think of himself as an abolitionist.

On the May 15 episode of Sundial, Adjei-Brenyah joined us to talk about his book and what it took to get there.

