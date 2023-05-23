© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

This South Florida literary journal gives us a closer look at the strange and occult

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
Jason Katz is the founder and publisher of the Islandia Journal magazine.
Jason Katz
Jason Katz is the founder and publisher of The Islandia Journal periodical.

Jason Katz thought about all the history, art and stories told daily around South Florida. He figured it could fill a book.

He was wrong. It would take volumes.

So, Katz published the Islandia Journal. It’s a quarterly booklet he started in 2021 that contains the many sides of South Florida. He calls it a neo-tropical periodical.

The latest issue of Islandia Journal takes us to Elliot Key and old Stiltsville.
The Islandia Journal
/
Jason Katz
The latest issue of Islandia Journal takes us to Elliot Key and old Stiltsville.

There are histories and essays. Poems and beautiful art. Elegies and grievances about the world around us.

That is to say, South Florida is contained therein.

The latest issue features odes to South Florida mythology and mythological creatures. Think Chupacabras and Skunk Apes. It ties into an upcoming exhibit by the American Museum of Natural History.

Katz and the Islandia Journal partnered with HistoryMiami to tell some of South Florida’s own stories of the occult.

On the May 23 episode of Sundial, Katz joined us to talk about some of South Florida’s haunted places and people.

On Sundial's previous episode, Melissa Gutierrez joined us to talk about preserving our South Florida memories through art.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
