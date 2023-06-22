© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

This FIU Professor is telling the world about the Miami dialect

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Phillip M. Carter is an Associate Professor of English and Linguistics in the Department of English at Florida and Director of the Center for the Humanities in an Urban Environment at Florida International University
Florida International University
/
Phillip M. Carter is an Associate Professor of English and Linguistics in the Department of English and Director of the Center for the Humanities in an Urban Environment at Florida International University.

Pero, like, take a minute and tell me if this makes sense to you.

You got to work and got down from the car. You went into your office and put the light. Claro, you had to dim it because it was super bright. Irregardless, it’s ok. Better to see the meat empanada you bought at the gas station while putting gas.

Still with me? If so, you’re probably fluent in the Miami dialect.

Phillip M. Carter studied the way Miamians speak. And what he found was more than Spanglish. More than an accent. He found Miami has developed its own dialect.

The paper he co-published last summer recently caught fire. It’s been read hundreds of thousands of times. Phillip has been doing interviews from LA to London. TikTok found it, and now videos of people reproducing the Miami dialect have been viewed millions of times.

He's now the expert in how Miami talks. He’s been studying linguistics in South Florida for more than a decade as a professor at Florida International University.

On the June 22 episode of Sundial, Carter joined us to talk about his research on language diversity and how he’s become an authority on the Miami dialect.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
