© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

Billboard's Leila Cobo watched Latin music explode from Miami

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Natalia Aguilera
/
Leila Cobo is the vice president of Billboard Latin
of Billboard Latin and one of the biggest authorities in Latin music, both locally and around the world.

When Ricky Martin was livin’ la vida loca, Leila Cobo was there.

She saw Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine do the conga. She watched Shakira … whenever, wherever. And she knows all about what Bad Bunny put his poor titi through.

Leila Cobo is the vice president of Latin music at Billboard. She’s been watching Latin stars break into the U.S. market for more than three decades. First as a music writer, where she went from Los Angeles to the epicenter of the Latin Music world — Miami. It’s close to her home country of Colombia, where she grew up a classical pianist.

She went inside the world of chart-topping Latin music at Billboard. She tells the stories of Spanish language musicians taking off in the U.S. market to become global icons.

Leila leads the annual Billboard Latin Music Week conference in Miami, and the Billboard Latin Awards. She’s written books on the subject, including bios of Latin stars like Jenni Rivera. In her latest book, “Decoding Despacito,” she traces the explosion of some of Latin pop’s biggest hits.

On the June 29 episode of Sundial, Cobo joined us to talk to us about watching Latin music go global from her view here in Miami.

On Sundial's previous episode, Rachel Silverstein joined us to tell us about her plan to make Miami the water conservation model for the country to follow.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial Miami-DadeNewsLocal NewsBillboardLatin music
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo