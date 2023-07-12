Overtown nonprofit’s CEO on empowering youth through art and technology

In the years after the Overtown riots, leaders in the community spent long hours talking about the changes they wanted to see around them.

The Miami founders of the organization Urgent Inc. took the next step. Urgent started programs to address the issues children in Overtown were experiencing. Its hope was to transform the community through the arts and technology. That was nearly 30 years ago.

Now Urgent is one of the leading cultural enrichment organizations in Miami. The nonprofit teaches children about the many ways arts and technology can empower them to improve their lives and their community.

The organization prepares kids for careers in media — film, TV, digital art, radio. They connect kids with internships, apprenticeships and help them get into college. We've had kids from the program report stories that have aired right here on WLRN.

Next week Urgent is putting on its 8th annual youth film festival, where some of this local talent shines.

Saliha Nelson is the CEO of Urgent. Her husband co-founded the organization 29 years ago. On the July 12 episode of Sundial, she tells us how she helped Urgent Inc. go from an after-school program to the important community organization it is today.

