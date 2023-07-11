Life, death and Don Quixote: Ana Veciana-Suarez writes it all

It takes a certain kind of courage to tap into one’s own history to write like Ana Veciana-Suarez.

It requires looking at your life honestly — it requires not looking away.

The novelist and a syndicated columnist has worked at the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. She writes about family life — and where can we find more conflicting emotion than in family?

Ana has written about raising four sons and burying a daughter. She wrote about the challenges of caring for an aging parent, even when that parent was a public figure. Her father was the founder of the anti-Castro group Alpha 66 and a CIA operative.

She writes about becoming a grandparent and realizing what kind of parent you’ve been by watching your own children raise their own children.

Now, Ana’s writing from someone else’s history: Miguel de Cervantes. Her latest book, Dulcinea, tells the story of the woman who inspired Don Quixote.

It takes a certain kind of courage to write about one of the masters.

On the July 11 episode of Sundial, Veciana-Suarez joins us to talk about life, death and Don Quixote.

On Sundial's previous episode, Robert Requejo Ramos joined us to talk about the evolution of shark fishing and how our culture views sharks.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

