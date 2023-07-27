This Miami artist weaves the Everglades, Peru and the Dominican Republic into her garments

The cultures that make up the artist Diana Eusebio are woven together. With roots in Miami, she's inspired by the heritage of her Dominican father and Peruvian mother.

We usually talk about these things figuratively, but in her art, Diana thinks about them literally.

Diana uses plants native to Miami, Peru and the Dominican Republic to dye garments that she makes into art.

Her work is so unique, she’s been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. It's considered the highest honor for a young artist in the United States.

She's combining her Black, Indigenous and Latin American history. She’s literally examining what it means to be made in America from foreign parts.

She’s also a gifted photographer. So her art combines things like a photo of men playing dominoes, printed on a garment dyed with annatto seeds — which is used in Dominican cooking.

Her work speaks to the collage that makes up each one of us.

She’s been exhibited at the MoMA in New York. She’s made art in the Everglades. Recently, she accepted a residency at Oolite Arts in South Beach, which includes a new wrinkle. A housing stipend so that local artists can afford to stay local.

1 of 4 — DOMINO by Diana Eusebio "Dominoes" was created through the combination of photography, textiles, quilting and embroidery. Courtesy of Diana Eusebio 2 of 4 — Eusebio workshop Eusebio held a natural dyeing workshop for Earth Day this year. She taught attendees how to dye garments using things like avocado seeds, Spanish moss and hibiscus flowers. Courtesy of Diana Eusebio 3 of 4 — Diana Eusebio 3 Eusebio uses things like annatto seeds to dye her pieces. Courtesy of Diana Eusebio 4 of 4 — image1.jpg This image of an alligator was printed on textiles and dyed using Spanish moss from the Everglades. Courtesy of Diana Eusebio

On the July 27 episode of Sundial, Eusebio joined us to talk about her new opportunity to continue to study the city, community and cultures that made her.

