Miami Herald editor Amy Reyes on becoming a radio star in the Dominican Republic

Today we’re throwing it back to a year ago — when I was doing a different kind of show. I was co-hosting La Ventanita podcast with the Miami Herald arts and entertainment editor, Amy Reyes.

She's a buddy.

Amy oversees all the feature coverage there, from restaurants to arts and music. And we did a little food podcast every week.

That makes her sound like a very important person. But Amy is one part journalist, one part comedian — and one of the smartest journalists I know.

She’s also a cult radio personality. Amy went down to the Dominican Republic one summer after college and ended up being one of the best-known radio and TV voices there. They called her La Americana.

They sent her out like a correspondent. A Michigan fish out of water learning the Dominican ways, from cave diving to learning how to make Dominican hooch, mamajuana.

The people loved it. And she loved it too. Today, she reps the Kingdom of Kendall with the same ferocity.

On the August 14 episode of Sundial, Reyes joined us to talk about the biggest art stories of the summer and what’s ahead. The annual Miami Spice dining event, which started this month, and the biggest upcoming music and entertainment events.

