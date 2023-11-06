The duo behind the annual Music Medicine Festival shares the healing power of music

The world could use some musical healing on a frantic Monday morning. That’s why we’ve invited Jesus Hidalgo and Teresa de Jesus.

Hidalgo and de Jesus co-founded the annual Medicine Music Festival 10 years ago. It’s called Todo el Mundo Dice AHO. It’s been hosted all over Latin America — Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico. This year they’re holding it at Pinecrest Gardens on Nov. 18.

The goal of the festival is to make music that heals. Music that helps us think about our relationship to the planet, our relationships with each other and with ourselves.

O.K., that sounds a little woo-woo. But who hasn’t been moved — healed — when just the right song plays at just the right moment?

Music did that for Hidalgo and de Jesus. It’s been part of their lives and their love story over the last 30 years. Thinking of music as medicine transformed their lives and their art. They went looking for a spiritual connection and found each other.

On the Nov. 6 episode of Sundial, we collaborate with Michael Stock, host of WLRN's Folk & Acoustic Music. He joins us for a jam session with Hidalgro and de Jesus as they talk to us about the healing power of music.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with The Princess Diaries heartthrob, Robert Schwartzman, is an actor, musician and filmmaker. He’ll be at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival this weekend presenting four films.

