Sundial

The duo behind the annual Music Medicine Festival shares the healing power of music

By Carlos Frías,
Michael Stock
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
Teresa de Jesus and Jesus Hidalgo are the founders of the Todo el Mundo Dice Aho! festival in Miami. They're celebrating the festival's 10th anniversary this year.
Courtesty of Teresa de Jesus and Jesus Hidalgo
Teresa de Jesus and Jesus Hidalgo are the founders of the Todo el Mundo Dice Aho! festival in Miami. They're celebrating the festival's 10th anniversary this year.

The world could use some musical healing on a frantic Monday morning. That’s why we’ve invited Jesus Hidalgo and Teresa de Jesus.

Hidalgo and de Jesus co-founded the annual Medicine Music Festival 10 years ago. It’s called Todo el Mundo Dice AHO. It’s been hosted all over Latin America — Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico. This year they’re holding it at Pinecrest Gardens on Nov. 18.

The goal of the festival is to make music that heals. Music that helps us think about our relationship to the planet, our relationships with each other and with ourselves.

O.K., that sounds a little woo-woo. But who hasn’t been moved — healed — when just the right song plays at just the right moment?

Music did that for Hidalgo and de Jesus. It’s been part of their lives and their love story over the last 30 years. Thinking of music as medicine transformed their lives and their art. They went looking for a spiritual connection and found each other.

On the Nov. 6 episode of Sundial, we collaborate with Michael Stock, host of WLRN's Folk & Acoustic Music. He joins us for a jam session with Hidalgro and de Jesus as they talk to us about the healing power of music.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Michael Stock
Michael Stock's Folk and Acoustic Music has been a mainstay of the South Florida airwaves since 1981, bringing listeners the best of traditional and contemporary folk music every Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. The show's uniqueness lies in its avoidance of the trite fare so common on commercial radio, a characteristic born of Michael's affinity for the heartfelt and original songs of folk musicians and his aversion to playing the same music that is already repeated countless times daily on other stations.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
