Why Miami sets up the perfect stage for the play 'La Gringa'

Morgan Sophia Photography Gladys Ramírez is the executive director of City Theater in Miami.

I’ve never felt more American than when I went to Cuba.

It’s a complicated realization. You quickly realize there’s a lot more to culture and identity than food and language.

The main character in the play La Gringa feels the same way. And apparently so do a lot of other people, because it’s the longest-running Spanish-language production off-Broadway for more than 25 years.

In this story, a New York woman of Puerto Rican background visits the island for the first time. She hopes to connect with family and realizes she feels out of place in both worlds.

Now, La Gringa is playing in Miami here a lot of people can relate.

Gladys Ramírez is directing La Gringa for its Miami debut. She’s the executive director of City Theatre which is putting on the play at the Adrienne Arsht Center. She’s a Miami native of Peruvian descent, so she can definitely relate.

On the Dec. 13 episode of Sundial, I talk to her about how the play speaks to Miami. Why did it took so long to get here? And what it helped her learn about her own search for identity.

On Sundial's previous episode, guest host Kate Payne spoke to The Latin Divos, a Cuban trio who blends Latin pop, traditional opera and timeless classics to make their own sound.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.