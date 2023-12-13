© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Why Miami sets up the perfect stage for the play 'La Gringa'

By Carlos Frías,
Caitie MuñozElisa BaenaLeslie Ovalle Atkinson
Published December 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
Gladys Ramirez is the executive director of City Theater in Miami.
Morgan Sophia Photography
I’ve never felt more American than when I went to Cuba.

It’s a complicated realization. You quickly realize there’s a lot more to culture and identity than food and language.

The main character in the play La Gringa feels the same way. And apparently so do a lot of other people, because it’s the longest-running Spanish-language production off-Broadway for more than 25 years.

In this story, a New York woman of Puerto Rican background visits the island for the first time. She hopes to connect with family and realizes she feels out of place in both worlds.

Now, La Gringa is playing in Miami here a lot of people can relate.

Gladys Ramírez is directing La Gringa for its Miami debut. She’s the executive director of City Theatre which is putting on the play at the Adrienne Arsht Center. She’s a Miami native of Peruvian descent, so she can definitely relate.

On the Dec. 13 episode of Sundial, I talk to her about how the play speaks to Miami. Why did it took so long to get here? And what it helped her learn about her own search for identity.

On Sundial's previous episode, guest host Kate Payne spoke to The Latin Divos, a Cuban trio who blends Latin pop, traditional opera and timeless classics to make their own sound.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Caitie Muñoz
Caitie Muñoz, formerly Switalski, leads the WLRN Newsroom as Director of Daily News & Original Live Programming. Previously she reported on news and stories concerning quality of life in Broward County and its municipalities for WLRN News.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
