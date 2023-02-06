© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_florida_roundup_logo_2400sq.jpg
The Florida Roundup

DeSantis’ ‘war on woke’ faces pushback; teachers cover classroom libraries fearing felony charges

By Brendan Rivers
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.
Lynne Sladky
/
Associated Press
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “war on woke” is getting pushback from high school students and high profile lawyer Ben Crump.

That’s after the Department of Education rejected an advanced placement African American studies course.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. tweeted: “We proudly require the teaching of African American history. We do not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”

On Tuesday, the College Board said it would revise the course. On Wednesday, Crump held a news conference in Tallahassee to announce he would file a lawsuit on behalf of three Leon County students if DeSantis doesn’t allow the course to be taught.

Guests:

  • Shevrin Jones, Democratic state senator from Miami-Dade County.
  • Larry Rivers, author and distinguished professor of history at FAMU.

  • Will Brown, Jacksonville Today reporter

Teachers face felony charges over classroom libraries

Teachers in Manatee County have been told to cover their bookshelves until all books can be reviewed or risk prosecution.

Under new state standards, teachers who are found with inappropriate books or books that have not been vetted by media specialists could be charged with a third-degree felony.

Among the guidelines: Books must be “free of pornography” and “appropriate for the age and level group.” Media specialists tasked with reviewing the books are also told to avoid material that could lead to “indoctrination.”

Guests:

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
The Florida Roundup The Florida Roundup
Stay Connected
Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
See stories by Brendan Rivers