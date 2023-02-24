Students walk out over diversity and inclusion; also, Florida executes a killer
On this week’s program, we delved into why Florida students staged a statewide campus walkout this week. Our guests were Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF; Ben Braver, head of the student group Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida; and Andy Pham, a member of Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida.
We also discussed Florida’s death penalty laws with Craig Trocino, director of the Miami Law Innocence Clinic, and Jim Saunders, executive editor of the News Service of Florida.
And, we concluded with a closer look at a giant blob of seaweed making its way toward the Sunshine State with Kimberly Miller, reporter with the Palm Beach Post.
