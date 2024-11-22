FEMA disaster response, tuning out of politics and Florida's new leadership

FEMA disaster response

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) violated the civil rights of supporters of President-elect Donald Trump in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Moody filed the lawsuit in federal court after there were reports of a FEMA supervisor directing aid workers to avoid homes in Lake Placid that had yard signs supporting Trump.

This week, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned that disaster relief money is quickly running out after what she called unprecedented demand after back-to-back hurricanes.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, U.S. representative (D-14)

Tuning out of politics

Television ratings for some cable news TV channels have dropped significantly while others have jumped since the election. Newspaper subscriptions continue to be under pressure as more people scroll through social media or podcasts or videos. Are Americans choosing to tune out political news or just tuning out of mainstream sources of political news? And how are politicians and those seeking public office talking with us?

Kelly McBride , NPR Public Editor and Chair of Ethics and Leadership at The Poynter Institute.

, NPR Public Editor and Chair of Ethics and Leadership at The Poynter Institute. Sen. Shevrin Jones, (D) Miami-Dade County.

PolitiFact checks claims

This week, Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination from consideration to be attorney general under President-elect Trump amid growing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gaetz also announced this week that he has no plans to return to Congress. Still, questions remain over his political future and what comes next for his former constituents in the panhandle?

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

Florida's new leadership, environmental news and mailbag

Florida’s new legislative leaders were sworn into office this week. House Speaker Danny Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton outlined their visions for the upcoming legislative session. Both are Republicans and will lead GOP super-majorities in the House and Senate chambers.

Florida’s agriculture industry suffered losses of at least $40 million from Hurricane Helene. WUSF’s Mahika Kukday has more .

A behind-schedule and weak La Niña expected to emerge in December. As WLRN’s Environmental Editor Jenny Staletovich tells us , this will set the stage for a warmer, drier winter across South Florida.