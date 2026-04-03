Florida challenges NFL’s ‘Rooney Rule,' gas leaf blowers, birthright citizenship, Artemis II

Florida challenges NFL’s ‘Rooney Rule’

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says the NFL’s Rooney Rule is against state law. He recently wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week claiming the practice “brazenly violates Florida law.”

The league’s rule encourages teams to interview non-white candidates for senior jobs, including head coaching positions.

During the NFL's annual league this week, the commissioner said there is no effort to change the rule.

Guest:



Tony Dungy, former NFL head coach and player.

Neighborhood trust

Americans have a low opinion of the morality of each other.

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 53% of U.S. adults say Americans have bad morals and ethics.

In fact, Americans have the lowest opinion of their fellow countrymen than people in the 25 countries surveyed.

Why do we think so poorly of our neighbors across the street or across the country?

Guest:



Maxwell King, author of “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” and president of The Pittsburgh Foundation.

Gas-powered leaf blowers

A handful of Florida cities have banned gas-powered leaf blowers.

But a new state law prohibits local governments from restricting use of gas-powered leaf blowers, mowers and other lawn equipment.

Guest:



Douglas Soule, ‘Your Florida’ state government reporter.

Weekly news briefing

This week, the Supreme Court heard arguments over President Donald Trump’s effort to do away with birthdate citizenship.

Among the dozens of executive orders the president signed on his first day in office was a ban on granting U.S. citizenship to everyone born in America.

We spoke with one Florida family who are watching the case closely.