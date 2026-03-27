Impact of immigration crackdown in South Florida, a Democrat wins Florida Congress seat and Ron Magill's career
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On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked about how a South Florida crackdown on immigration is impacting the community, despite the lack of national attention. We followed a family through the immigration court system. Also, a Democrat has won a special election right in Trump’s backyard. Is reliably-red Florida in for a reckoning? Plus, Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill announced his retirement after nearly 50 years.