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The South Florida Roundup

An interfaith intersection: Passover and Easter

Published April 3, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
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(Left) In an archival photo from 2021, Rabbi Solomon Schiff explains the Seder foods. to patients at Mount Sinai Medical Center on Miami Beach. // (Right) From right to left: Carlos Ruiz, 36, Alberto Bastidas, 47, Roberto Aguirre, 65, and Maria Fernandez, 73, carry a wooden cross during the Living Stations of the Cross procession near the Cathedral of St. Mary on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Miami, Fla. Photo by Matias J. Ocner
(Left) Patrick Farrell Miami Herald file photo / (Right) Matias J. Ocner
(Left) In an archival photo from 2021, Rabbi Solomon Schiff explains the Seder foods. to patients at Mount Sinai Medical Center on Miami Beach. // (Right) From right to left: Carlos Ruiz, 36, Alberto Bastidas, 47, Roberto Aguirre, 65, and Maria Fernandez, 73, carry a wooden cross during the Living Stations of the Cross procession near the Cathedral of St. Mary on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Miami, Fla. Photo by Matias J. Ocner

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we devoted the whole hour going through two religious holidays that intersected Friday: Good Friday for Christians — leading to Easter on Sunday — and the weeklong Passover celebration for Jews, which started Wednesday evening. So, we hosted Jews and Christians for an important discussion about each other’s faiths. Important because these days new wedges are being driven between those two faiths — and South Florida should be the exception to that troubling trend.

The South Florida Roundup
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