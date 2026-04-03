An interfaith intersection: Passover and Easter

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we devoted the whole hour going through two religious holidays that intersected Friday: Good Friday for Christians — leading to Easter on Sunday — and the weeklong Passover celebration for Jews, which started Wednesday evening. So, we hosted Jews and Christians for an important discussion about each other’s faiths. Important because these days new wedges are being driven between those two faiths — and South Florida should be the exception to that troubling trend.