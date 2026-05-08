Flight attendant on Spirit shutdown, Palm Beach airport's name change, and a crackdown on Cuban migrants

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we spoke with a former Spirit flight attendant based in Fort Lauderdale about the impacts of the airline's abrupt shutdown [0:11]. Host Tim Padgett also spoke with a Miami Herald reporter about the financial specifics of Palm Beach County International Airport's name change after current President Donald J. Trump [18:00]. We spoke with a Cuban American immigration attorney about a new CATO Institute study showing the immigration crackdown that Cubans, in particular, are facing. And, we also listen to some konpa music during Haitian Heritage Month [34:00].