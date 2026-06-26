SCOTUS decision to end Haitian TPS, remembering Surfside and Venezuela devastated by earthquakes

In this week's edition of the South Florida Roundup, we meet with Haitian-American immigration attorney Frandley Julien to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian and Syrian migrants.

We remember the Surfside condominium collapse with WLRN reporters who covered it as it happened. The tragedy, which happened five years ago this week, resulted in the deaths of 98 people.

We also speak with Adelys Ferro, Executive Director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, following two massive earthquakes that have devastated the nation.