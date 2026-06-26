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The South Florida Roundup

SCOTUS decision to end Haitian TPS, remembering Surfside and Venezuela devastated by earthquakes

Published June 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
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Collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP Photo
A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., on July 4, 2021. Money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where the collapsed condominium tower once stood will pay property taxes rather than owners of the destroyed units, a judge ordered Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

In this week's edition of the South Florida Roundup, we meet with Haitian-American immigration attorney Frandley Julien to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian and Syrian migrants.

We remember the Surfside condominium collapse with WLRN reporters who covered it as it happened. The tragedy, which happened five years ago this week, resulted in the deaths of 98 people.

We also speak with Adelys Ferro, Executive Director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, following two massive earthquakes that have devastated the nation.

The South Florida Roundup
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