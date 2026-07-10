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The South Florida Roundup

How Venezuela recovers, Miami-Dade's new mental health facility and a World Cup roundup

Published July 10, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
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Judge Steve Leifman in front of the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery
Daniel Rivero
/
WLRN News
Judge Steve Leifman in front of the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we try to unpack how Venezuela now recovers from its worst earthquake disaster in a century – and the impact that will have on the large Venezuelan diaspora here [0:11]. Host Tim Padgett also spoke with the retired judge whose persistence paid off when a pioneering mental health recovery center in Miami-Dade County was finally approved to open. [19:00]. And with the last big match in Miami being played Saturday July 11, we’ll take stock of the men’s soccer World Cup – and the fans! [33:45].

The South Florida Roundup
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