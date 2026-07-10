How Venezuela recovers, Miami-Dade's new mental health facility and a World Cup roundup

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we try to unpack how Venezuela now recovers from its worst earthquake disaster in a century – and the impact that will have on the large Venezuelan diaspora here [0:11]. Host Tim Padgett also spoke with the retired judge whose persistence paid off when a pioneering mental health recovery center in Miami-Dade County was finally approved to open. [19:00]. And with the last big match in Miami being played Saturday July 11, we’ll take stock of the men’s soccer World Cup – and the fans! [33:45].