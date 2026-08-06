WLRN Newscast

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The South Florida community is again being asked to step up with relief donations after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday. Seven Florida International University students are suing their school over allegedly violating their First Amendment rights. The maintenance backlog for national parks and public lands in Florida has grown to over $680 million, and the fund to pay for fixes is about to expire unless Congress decides otherwise.
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Seven Florida International University students are suing their school over allegedly violating their First Amendment rights. The lawsuit stems from a silent protest against FIU’s collaboration with immigration authorities that took place back in March.
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The South Florida community is again being asked to step up with relief donations after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday. In Florida’s redrawn 23rd congressional district, incumbent Democratic Representative Lois Frankel faces progressive challenger Victoria Doyal.
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The ACLU of Florida and other legal groups are taking Florida International University to court. In Florida's Heartland, hundreds of acres of land are conserved as part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor to protect green space, water quality, and endangered animals like the Florida panther.
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A major boating products supplier based in Fort Lauderdale continues cutting back its workforce after filing for bankruptcy. In the last five years, the maintenance backlog for national parks and public lands in Florida has grown to over $680 million.
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King Tide season is here, which means South Florida’s coastal communities can expect higher-than-normal tidal conditions this week. Yesterday was the first day of the school year in Broward County and according to the county's school superintendent Howard Hepburn, the district saw 11,000 fewer students compared to last year's first day.
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In the last five years, the maintenance backlog for national parks and public lands in Florida has grown to over $680 million. In Florida’s redrawn 23 congressional district, incumbent Democratic Representative Lois Frankel faces progressive challenger Victoria Doyle.
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More than 100 people are dead after a strong, magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia yesterday. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Blaise Ingoglia, was in Palm Beach County yesterday to announce a new Firefighter grant program.