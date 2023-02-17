© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Politics

Andrew Warren asks the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST
Andrew Warren talks to reporters outside U.S. District Court prior to his trial in Tallahassee on Nov. 29, 2022. Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, took the stand in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back.
Tom Urban
/
Andrew Warren talks to reporters outside U.S. District Court prior to his trial in Tallahassee on Nov. 29, 2022. Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, took the stand in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back.

Days after announcing he will file a federal appeal, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said he will ask the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate him.

According to a statement released Thursday, Warren filed a petition with the court, challenging the decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend him last year.

It comes days after Warren announced he will file a federal appeal following a U.S. district judge's ruling that he did not have the authority to reinstate Warren.

"After a thorough review of the facts and the law, a federal court found that the

Governor broke both Florida and U.S. laws and illegally suspended me," Warren said in the statement. "We're asking the Florida Supreme Court to affirm that finding and instruct the Governor to follow the law and reinstate me to office. We're asking them to reiterate that no one is above the law—not even the Governor.”

Warren will ask Florida's high court to consider the federal court's findings that DeSantis broke state and federal law, along with suspending him for political reasons.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August, citing statements Warren made that he would not enforce any current or potential state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care.
Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
