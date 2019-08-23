Brazil Experts Warn South Florida The Amazon Crisis Not As Distant As It Seems

By 24 minutes ago
  • A NASA satellite photo from earlier this month shows smoke from the record number of fires burning across Brazil's Amazon rainforest region this year.
    A NASA satellite photo from earlier this month shows smoke from the record number of fires burning across Brazil's Amazon rainforest region this year.
    NASA via AP

The haunting pictures of smoke in Brazil this week have made the world aware of the emergency level of Amazon deforestation. Brazil experts here warn South Floridians this crisis is not as distant as it seems.

Since taking office in January, right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called for increased development of the Amazon. Fires there are up 85 percent this year – destroying more than 7,000 square miles of rainforest. Their smoke is blocking out the sun as far away as São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

Tracy Devine Guzmán, a Latin American Studies professor at the University of Miami and an expert on the Amazon and its indigenous communities, points out Amazon forest destruction worsens global warming – meaning threats like sea-level rise that affect South Florida.

“We’re talking about unprecedented deforestation – I’ve read up to a soccer field and a half every minute," says Devine Guzmán. "And I think South Floridians have an acute sense of what environmental disaster means – and that precisely what needs to happen is a sense of connectedness” for the world to confront the Amazon problem more effectivelly.

Devine Guzmán, the author of “Native and National in Brazil: Indigeneity After Independence,” fears the Amazon’s accelerated rate of deforestation also entails a more menacing threat to the region’s indigenous people.

“I’ve never seen things as bad as they are now," she says, "because President Bolsonaro has made indigenous people fodder for what he considers to be the economic development of the country.”

Bolsonaro – who has broad support in South Florida’s large Brazilian community – claims the Amazon fires were started by activists who oppose his government. But he’s so far offered no proof.

Tags: 
Brazil
Amazon rainforest
fires
Jair Bolsonaro
Tracy Devine Guzman
University of Miami
indigenous people
South Florida
news
Local News

Related Content

Tens Of Thousands Of Fires Ravage Brazilian Amazon, Where Deforestation Has Spiked

By Aug 21, 2019

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest are proliferating at an alarming rate.

That's the gist of an announcement this week by the country's National Institute for Space Research, or INPE. According to the agency, there have been 74,155 fires in Brazil so far this year — most of which erupted in the Amazon. That represents an astonishing leap of more than 80% over last year and by far the most that the agency has recorded since it began compiling this data in 2013.

Smoky Science: UMiami Study Finds What's Foul In Africa Is Fertilizer In The Amazon

By Aug 12, 2019
University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science

Thanks to research done at the University of Miami, we know the epic dust clouds that drift out of North Africa may sometimes prevent hurricanes. (They block the solar energy those cyclones need to form out in the Atlantic.) Now UM scientists have made another discovery linking Africa and the Americas – and this time it’s about smoke. They’ve found that fire smoke from southern Africa also floats our way and has a big, often beneficial impact on the Amazon rainforest and our oceans.

Brazil's Bolsonaro Rivaling Trump When It Comes To Provoking Public Outrage

By Aug 8, 2019
Eraldo Peres / AP

One of the most heated topics in the U.S. this week is President Trump’s racially charged rhetoric. But we’re not the only country in the Americas where presidential remarks are prompting outrage. Thursday was a big reminder.