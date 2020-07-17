Coronavirus Live Updates: Miami Mayor, Business Owners To Talk As COVID Surges

This post will be updated today, Friday, July 17, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Updated Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Will Miami have to Lock Down Again? Mayor, Business Owners to talk as COVID Surges

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Thursday announced he plans to meet with about 25 business leaders to discuss “the possibility of a future lockdown” if the spread of COVID-19 is not dramatically reduced in the next few weeks.

“I think it’s important we communicate with the business community before making any decisions, and I want to get their sentiments. I want to listen to them,” Suarez said. “I want to hear what they have to say, but I also want to stress to them the severity, the seriousness that we find ourselves in.”

The mayor signaled that a lockdown could be seriously considered if in the next few weeks the surge of positive cases and hospitalizations is not tamped down, and especially if hospitals become further strained from the influx of patients. In the last seven days, Miami-Dade County has added 19,464 new COVID-19 positive tests to its tally, 26% of all confirmed cases since March.

