Coronavirus Live Updates: Statewide Coronavirus Cases Push Past 34,700

This post will be updated today, Friday, May 1, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Push Past 34,700 As South Florida Death Toll Hits 751

Updated Friday at noon

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday morning confirmed 1,038 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases closer to 35,000. The state has a total of 34,728 confirmed cases.

Friday’s daily total of newly confirmed cases is the highest reported in the past two weeks, breaking a weeklong trend of daily totals fewer than 1,000.

There were also 46 new deaths announced, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,314. Of those deaths, 25 were in South Florida.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

—WLRN News

Less Than 2% Of Floridians Have Been Tested For COVID-19, As State Reopens

Updated Friday at 8 a.m.

Just days before most of Florida is scheduled to reopen for business, the rates of COVID-19 testing statewide don't look promising.

The Miami Herald reports that only about 1.8% of Florida residents have been tested for the coronavirus.

The percentages are much lower in rural areas, including counties where nursing homes and prisons have become hot spots for the spread of the virus.

For example, rural Gadsden County has the highest positive rate in the state. Just over 1% of residents there have been tested and out of those who have been tested 19% were positive.

The testing rates in Florida are falling far short of the amount many experts say is necessary to get the most accurate infection rate.

The dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Medicine told the governor last week that Florida needs to test at least 33,000 people every day that's more than double the current rate.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

-WLRN News

Groups Organize Caravan To Support Health Care Workers And Say Thank You

Updated Friday at 6:30 a.m.

Some South Florida activists are organizing a caravan Saturday to raise awareness about health care workers’ efforts during the pandemic.

“In health care, we have heroes that are really exposing their lives and risking not only their health but also the one for their families. So we wanted to bring music and a message of thanks,” said Dr. Carolina Ampudia, who’s helping run the rally.

Ampudia said dozens of cars will be emblazoned with encouraging notes.

The caravan will gather at a Winn Dixie near Jackson Hospital in Miami. Later in the day, the cars will drive to Broward Health Medical Center.

The event ends at 2 p.m. with a public Zoom call featuring health care advocates.

-Alexander Gonzalez