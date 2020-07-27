Dinner + A Movie = Murder

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime/Drama - A detective inspector investigates murders on the island of Saint Marie.

DAMNED IF YOU DO - Saint Marie Heritage Society celebrate the island's history with a meal, but all the guests end up with food poisoning. When the president of the society dies from a significant amount more of the poisoning, a murder investigation begins, with Humphrey looking at the guests motives. Only an hour before his death, the president rang Humphrey saying somebody was trying to murder him. Humphrey learns that the president's son argued with him just hours before his death, while the society's secretary, Teresa, was stealing the society's funds. As he continues to work to solve the mystery, Humphrey's strong feelings for Camille peak.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES Crime Drama - Out of Focus - In an attempt to solve a seemingly impossible murder that occurred on a movie set, Frankie and Trudy go undercover.

Sofia DeVoe is a silent film star whose life is in danger so Frankie and Trudy go undercover in the glamorous but grueling world of film. When footage captures a murder in the making, Frankie and Trudy begin the almost impossible task of solving the case.