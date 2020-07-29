Exploring Strange Islands and Subterranean Worlds

Thursday 8pm SOUTH PACIFIC Documentary - This landmark series explores the sheer scale and majesty of the largest ocean on Earth, the isolation of its islands, and the extraordinary journeys wildlife and humans have gone through to reach these specks of land.

Strange Islands - Flightless parrots, burrowing bats, giant skinks and kangaroos in trees; on the isolated islands of the South Pacific, the wildlife has evolved in extraordinary ways. But island living can carry a high price, for when new species arrive all hell breaks loose. And there lies a puzzle - why do animals perfectly adapted to island life simply give up the ghost? The answer is revealed by the remarkable stories of some unlikely animals that survived on tiny islands off the coast of New Zealand. The human history of the region is further evidence that, however idyllic it may appear, life on a South Pacific island may never be very far from catastrophe.

9pm EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACKSHALL – Documentary – Head into the unknown with naturalist Steve Backshall as he journeys to the world’s last unexplored places and faces challenges around the globe, encountering extraordinary wildlife and meeting remarkable people along the way.

Borneo – Dark Shadow - Follow Steve Backshall as he drops down a sinkhole to explore a series of underground Bornean caves threatened by deforestation and limestone quarrying. The journey may lead to the potential to explore other undiscovered subterranean worlds.