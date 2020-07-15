Journey Into The Blue Wilderness of The South Pacific

8pm Thursday SOUTH PACIFIC - Nature Documentary -This landmark series explores the sheer scale and majesty of the largest ocean on Earth, the isolation of its islands, and the extraordinary journeys wildlife and humans have gone through to reach these specks of land.

Endless Blue – A look at the sharks and whales that go to great lengths to survive in the South Pacific.

A large part of the remote, blue wilderness of the South Pacific is a marine desert. Many animals that live in the ocean - among them sharks, whales and turtles - must go to extraordinary lengths to survive and their journey that can end in tragedy.

But the South Pacific is not all desert. New Zealand's super-rich coast supports huge pods of acrobatic dolphins; its coral reefs are some of the most diverse on earth; and there are few places richer in wildlife than the quirky Galapagos Islands, home to tropical penguins and surfing sea lions.

Using the greatest shipwreck story of all time - an event that inspired Moby Dick - the huge challenges of survival in this seemingly endless blue ocean are revealed.

9pm EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACHSHALL - Nature Documentary - Go deep into uncharted territory to uncover the world’s last unknown places.

There are still parts of our planet yet to be explored. In this global series, adventurer and naturalist Steve Backshall ventures into uncharted territory in pursuit of new discoveries and world firsts. He takes on extreme physical challenges, encounters extraordinary wildlife and meets remarkable people

Travel to the Guiana Shield with Steve Backshall, whose mission is to discover its abundance of wildlife and natural wonders. He travels deep into the untouched jungle, finding animals that have never encountered humans.