LGBTQ Community Rallies To Help Those In South Florida Impacted By COVID-19

By Steve Rothaus / Miami Herald 1 hour ago
  • Dawn Cohen Holloway, Victor Lords and Howard Andrew prepare to serve free dinners Friday night outside Hunters Nightclub in the Shoppes of Wilton Manors, 2232 Wilton Dr.
    Dawn Cohen Holloway, Victor Lords and Howard Andrew prepare to serve free dinners Friday night outside Hunters Nightclub in the Shoppes of Wilton Manors, 2232 Wilton Dr.
    MICHAEL MURPHY PHOTOGRAPHY / #FrontStepsProject

Kendra Hayes, a trans woman of color, had just started to get her life together. Recently homeless, she finally found a job as a prep cook at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant, along with a place to live.

Three weeks later, the coronavirus came.

The restaurant closed, leaving Hayes with nothing. “My landlord put a three-day notice on my door that I had to pay rent or they would start the eviction process,” she said. 

Hayes, 42, reached out to Transinclusive Group, a Broward County organization for transgender and gender-nonconforming people. 

“They had fliers up on the internet that if anybody needed help, contact them, fill out the application and someone would contact them shortly,” Hayes said. “Less than 24 hours later, I was contacted. They came and brought me funds — cash — so that I could pay my rent, which I was greatly appreciative.” 

With $100 from Transinclusive and $25 from Arianna’s Center, another South Florida trans group, Hayes cobbled together enough money to pay her rent for one month. “Every dollar helps. Every cent helps,” she said.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
lgbtq
Coronavirus
South Florida
Local News
news
gay
lesbian
bisexual
Transgender

Related Content

Florida LGBTQ Advocates Rally Against Bills That Would Ban Medical Treatments For Transgender Youths

By Skyler Swisher / Sun Sentinel Jan 28, 2020
Sun Sentinel

LGBTQ advocates rallied Monday at the Florida Capitol against a proposed ban on medical treatments for transgender children, calling the push misguided and harmful.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones, a Broward County Democrat, took aim at legislation introduced by two of Florida’s most conservative state legislators.

The bills would make it a felony offense for doctors to treat children with hormones and sex reassignment surgery.

YouTube Announces New Anti-Harassment Policy To Fight Racial, Gender, LGBTQ Abuse

By Dec 11, 2019

For years, YouTube has faced flak from its critics over the video platform's anti-harassment policies. Now, the Google-owned company announced Wednesday it will take a tougher stance on content negatively targeting people based on their race, gender expression or sexual orientation.

Videos and comments with a threatening or intimidating message will be removed under the new guidelines. The policy will apply to everyone, "from private individuals, to YouTube creators, to public officials."

Merriam-Webster Singles Out Nonbinary 'They' For Word Of The Year Honors

By Dec 10, 2019

There are plenty of flashpoints for controversy littered among the grand pantheon of four-letter words. Plenty of examples probably come to mind immediately — from the relatively tame ("heck," anyone?) to the kind of graphic profanity that may warrant an uncomfortable call from our ombudsman.

Still, one four-letter word has elicited more heated debate than most among grammarians lately. And it happens to be one that we're free to print right here: they.