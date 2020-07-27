Local Health Care Professionals Call on Governor Ron DeSantis to Issue Statewide Mandate on Masks

Jackson Health Care System union officials and healthcare professionals will host a press conference today demanding that Governor Ron DeSantis issue a statewide mask mandate. Doctors and nurses at Jackson Health Care are also launching a public awareness campaign to urge Miami-Dade residents and all Floridians to wear masks.

In a press release, SEIU 1991, the union at Jackson Health Care System said it's critical that the state follow health restrictions including putting in place a face mask requirement to control the crisis.

SEIU 1991 represents more than 5,000 nurses, doctors and health care professionals at Jackson Health Care System.

Miami-Dade has become the new epicienter of coronavirus with over 100,000 postive cases, and Florida cases are now surpassing New York.