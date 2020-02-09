Murder, Mystery and Motor Madness

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - A detective inspector and his police team solve murder mysteries on the Caribbean Island of St. Marie.

AN UNHELPFUL AID - Dwayne and Fidel unite to solve the death of an experienced diver who drowns in ten feet of water when Richard falls ill with the fever and Camille is in Paris. As they begin to investigate the diver's death, the pair are quick to establish the diver was murdered. DS Angela Young, a British detective on holiday, begins to intervene in the case and attempts to solve the mystery herself, but when she lacks progress in the investigation, Dwayne and Fidel go behind Angela's back and present Richard with all the evidence they have gathered, leading Richard to solve the murder before Angela.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama - In 1920s Toronto, the city's only female private detectives defy expectations and rebel against conventions to crack the cases the police don't want to touch.

Frankie Drake is a daring new detective for a new world,taking on cases that the police don’t dare touch. Raised in Toronto by her small-time grifter father, Drake quickly gained an appetite for adventure. Her skill and guile as a dispatch messenger in World War I attracted the attention of her commanders, who recruited her to the world of espionage. After her cover was blown during her final mission, she founded Drake Private Detectives, Toronto’s first all-female detective agency. With her associate Trudy Clarke, the duo crack cases that the traditional detective agencies can’t.

OUT OF FOCUS - Frankie and Trudy go undercover on a silent movie set to solve a seemingly impossible murder. Guest Starring: Laura Vandervoort (Smallville).



10pm FIND IT, FIX IT, DRIVE IT - Reality - Automotive restorers Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove fix up beautiful antique vehicles and test drive them on difficult locales. Be it motorcycles, ambulances or tractors, Cole and Lovegrove are up to the challenge.

Each episode starts with Henry and Sam looking for their chosen vehicle for the restoration challenge. As they labor through the restoration process, Henry and Sam can’t help themselves from reflecting on the history of each vehicle, with plenty of time for competitive banter between the two eccentric hosts. When they are satisfied with their efforts, the hosts test out their restored vehicles on the open road, whether it’s traversing the hills of Wales or roaring through the legendary Brooklands Race Track. Each episode of the series offers an in-depth, and often satirical, journey into the world of automotive restoration.

In this episode, Henry and Sam rebuild a classic car from the golden age of British motor racing — a 1930s Wolseley Hornet roadster. It's a car that's very close to Sam's heart.