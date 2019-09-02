Palm Beach And Broward Airports Close, Tri-Rail Suspends Services As Dorian Approaches

Airports in Palm Beach and Broward counties will close by noon Monday as category 5 Hurricane Dorian moves towards South Florida.

The storm's maximum sustained winds of up to 165 mph are forcing Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to close today at noon “until further notice.”

Palm Beach International airport is also closed.

That leaves Miami International as the only major airport open in South Florida.

Tri-Rail trains will also be suspending service Monday-- officials haven't said when trains will resume running.

Mandatory evacuation orders were also issued yesterday for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Brevard counties.

Florida has also suspended tolls on major highways, including Florida's Turnpike, Alligator Alley and the Sawgrass Expressway.