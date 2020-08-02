Power Returns After Tropical Storm Isaias Blows Past South Florida

South Florida avoided the worst of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Isaias, but some areas were still hit by some of the outer bands of the storm between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“To date we’ve worked to restore power to nearly 20,000 customers as of about 9 a.m. this morning,” Florida Power and Light spokesperson Dave Reuter said in a Sunday press conference. “We’re actively working to restore a small number of customers affected in Broward, Miami-Dade, and in the Naples area and we’ll be returning to normal operations in those areas soon.”

Crews from 20 different states were deployed to Florida to help FPL restore power to customers for a worst case scenario, said Reuter. Most of the crews have set up at a staging area at the Daytona Speedway in Central Florida.