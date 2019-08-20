SINATRA IN CONCERT AT ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL - Performance - Filmed on November 16, 1970, Ole' blue eyes performs classic favorites like “Pennies From Heaven,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “My Kind Of Town” and “My Way.”

AIRS FRIDAY August 23rd at 7:30pm

SINATRA IN CONCERT AT ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL - this legendary show was filmed at London’s famous Royal Festival Hall on November 16, 1970. Frank Sinatra sings his all time favorites like “Pennies From Heaven,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “My Kind Of Town” and “My Way,” as well as a superb rendition of George Harrison’s love song “Something.” The concert was introduced by HSH Princess Grace of Monaco, the former Grace Kelly, who had co-starred with Sinatra in the film High Society.

